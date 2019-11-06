Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park given green light

Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park have been given the go ahead.

The application, was submitted by developer Taylor Wimpey for land on Birmingham Road, and went before Warwick District Council's planning committee last night (Tuesday).

Prior to the meeting, the plans had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Now that the plans have been give the go-ahead there will be 40 per cent ‘affordable’ housing on the site – the equivalent of 60 properties.

The houses will also range from one-bed to five-bed properties.

A new vehicle access point for the development will be created from Birmingham Road together with a temporary access for sales and construction vehicles.

The site in Hatton Park which will have 150 homes build on it. Photo by Google Street View.

The site earmarked for the homes has been identified for housing development in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was formally adopted in September 2017.

However, this is not the first time that the developer has submitted an application for the site.

Taylor Wimpey submitted the first version to Warwick District Council in December 2017 but withdrew these on April 24 2018, which was the same day the plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee.

Despite a number of objections and concerns raised by residents when the plans first surfaced, the access to the site is still planned to be along the southern boundary of the site with ‘widening to Birmingham Road with a ghost right-hand turn lane’.

There were more than 100 letters of objection against this application, including one from Budbrooke Parish Council.

Objections were lodged for reasons such as: air and noise pollution, congestion, infrastructure concerns and site access.

To view the application go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W19/0933.