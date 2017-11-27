Planning application for M&S Foodhall at Leamington Shopping Park is recommended for refusal

Plans to build a new M&S Foodhall at the Leamington Shopping Park may have hit the buffers with council officers recommending they are refused.

The plans, which include the foodhall with an in-store café and a sales area of a similar size to that on the parade in Leamington town centre and two smaller shops for non-food retail on the vacant site between Debenhams and New Look -the site of the former Focus DIY Store Garden Centre which closed in 2011.

They will go before Warwick District Council’s Planning Committee on December 5, during which councillors will decide whether to refuse the plans in line with officer recommendations, which are to refuse them on grounds of transport issues and the impact the store would have on town centre retail nearby.

A spokesperson from Leamington Shopping Park said: “Having undertaken extensive local consultation, it is clear there is desire locally for a nearby M&S Foodhall with convenient access and parking.

The main issue raised has been in relation to existing local road congestion, and we have addressed the potential impact of our proposals thoroughly in our Transport Assessment submitted as part of our planning application.

“We have also continued to work closely with the council since submitting our application to resolve any additional queries about the scheme.

“We very much hope that Warwick District Council will acknowledge the local support for an M&S Foodhall at the Shopping Park; and take this fully into consideration when making a decision about whether to give the scheme the go ahead.”

M&S has been seeking a site for an additional food hall in Leamington for more than ten years to complement its town centre stores.

The proposed M&S Foodhall at Leamington Shopping Park would be in addition to the Leamington and Warwick town centre stores, which would not be affected by the proposals.

For more about the proposals visit http://www.leamingtonshoppingpark.co.uk/developmentplans/.