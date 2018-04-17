Plan to build up to 125 homes next to Kenilworth Cricket Club recommended for approval

A plan to build up to 125 homes on land directly next to Kenilworth Cricket Club has been recommended for approval.

The site, on land to the east and south of the club off Warwick Road, was only earmarked for 100 homes in Warwick District Council's recently adopted Local Plan.

Developers Richborough Estates initially wanted to build up to 135 homes on the site, but this was revised down to 125 after several objections were raised, including from Kenilworth Cricket Club.

Despite the club's objections, officers have recommended the plan for approved.

In their report, council officers stated: "Officers are satisfied, based on the illustrative layouts submitted and the parameters plans, that the site is capable of being developed for this number of dwellings without causing material harm to neighbouring amenity or the general character of the surrounding area."

The plan is for outline permission only, meaning the finer details of the layout and appearance of the houses are not yet known.

Richborough Estates has said there is likely to be a mix of one-bed to five-bed houses, and has said 40 per cent of the homes will be 'affordable', or below market value.

Access to the site would be from Warwick Road for both vehicles and pedestrians.

There will also be green spaces within the plan, including play areas.

But Kenilworth Cricket Club has raised concerns about the proximity of the development to its grounds.

In a previous interview, Andy Smith, honorary secretary at Kenilworth Cricket Club said the club was worried about the safety aspect of houses being right next to a cricket pitch. He said the club would be liable for any damage to property.

He added: “Our concern is the number of cricket balls being hit into the fields. I would say generally we hit up to six per match. “We don’t want people getting injured and property getting damaged.”

And while Kenilworth Town Council was not against development on the site in principle, it thought the number of homes planned was excessive and felt there was not enough of a buffer between the cricket club and the houses.

It also felt the planned access was not well designed, and would have preferred a roundabout to help slow traffic down.

The district council's planning committee will make a decision on the plans at a meeting on Tuesday April 24. Andy will be speaking at the meeting on behalf of Kenilworth Cricket Club.