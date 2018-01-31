Plan to build 90 houses on Burton Green site approved

A plan to build 90 houses on a site in Burton Green has been approved despite opposition from the village’s parish council.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee voted through the plans put forward by developers CALA Homes at a meeting on Tuesday January 30.

However, building work will only go ahead once a suitable agreement is reached with CALA Homes on how much they will contribute to the road network and green areas coming with the new development.

Agreements also need to be reached on pick up and drop off points for nearby Burton Green Primary School.

The site, on the corner of Red Lane and Hob Lane, was identified in Warwick district’s Local Plan, which recommended 90 homes be built on the land.

But Burton Green Parish Council was opposed to the plan, and preferred an earlier plan which only featured 83 homes and a larger field for residents to use.

A spokesman for the parish council said: “The previous application for 83 houses was generally acceptable.

“Now that there has been a material change Burton Green Parish Council believes a second consultation should take place.

“The size of the playing field has been reduced; it is more a community space than a playing field and is five yards shorter. The Council wishes the previous dimensions to be reinstated.”

The latest plan will feature 14 two-bed, 25 three-bed, 11 four-bed and four five-bed houses.

36 affordable houses - homes below market value - will also be built. This is 40 per cent of the total, which meets district council guidelines.