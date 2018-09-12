Plan for extra student rooms in old Indian restaurant in Kenilworth rejected

A plan to add more rooms for students to a former Indian restaurant in Kenilworth has been thrown out by Warwick District Council.

The old Zaika Lounge, on the corner of Warwick Road and Clarendon Road, was originally set to be converted into six flats with 23 bedrooms across four floors along with eight car parking spaces after planning permission was granted in January.

But applicant JR Gill Investments wanted to add three extra rooms to the attic, bringing the total to 26. They also wanted to add one more parking space to the car park.

Despite a recommendation to grant planning permission, Warwick District Council’s planning committee refused permission for the extra rooms and space at a meeting on Tuesday September 11.

The committee felt adding only one parking space was not enough for three extra rooms, and the small space in the attic was unsuitable.

Kenilworth Town Council had previously voiced its opposition to the plans.

It felt adding three rooms to the attic was ‘overdevelopment’, and also felt adding one parking space was inadequate to cope with the extra rooms.