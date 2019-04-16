Pilgrims bring Cross of Knives to Kenilworth

Pilgrims making their way to London stopped off in Kenilworth this week with their cross of knives.

The group were from the Kingstanding and Nechells areas of north Birmingham and are walking 114 miles with a cross of knives they made themselves to London to make a stand against knife crime.

The cross of knives at Kenilworth Methodist Church and of the crowd who assembled to see the walkers depart. Photo submitted.

On Monday (April 15) members of Kenilworth Methodist Church served breakfast to the group before they set off on the second day of their walk.

Their aim is to reach Westminster on Good Friday to hold a prayer vigil outside Westminster Central Hall.

Reverend Andrew Brazier, who is leading the walk, said: “Along with a concerted campaign to discourage the carrying of knives, we are passionately asking for better youth work, improved policing and a move towards a culture of hope for the young people in often forgotten areas like ours in the Midlands.”

Fi Pethick, senior steward at Kenilworth Methodist Church, said: “A number of our people joined the walkers from Birmingham and walked with them to Leamington. The group then walked on to Daventry.

The cross of knives. Photo submitted.

“We were delighted to accommodate the group and hope that their walk will have an impact on all they meet. The cross of knives is a moving creation which reminds us all of the pain knife crime is inflicting on so many of our communities.”