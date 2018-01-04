Photo released of distinctive Chinese case stolen in Leamington burglary

A photo of a distinctive Chinese compact case stolen during a burglary in Leamington has been released to help police in their investigation.

The case, along with several other items, was stolen during the burglary at a house in St Mary's Crescent on Saturday December 27.

An unknown offender is believed to have gained access to the rear of a property and taken a number of items from inside, including a wallet, cash, bank cards and a laptop.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area at the time, or anybody who may have been offered or seen the compact case for sale.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote incident number 182 of December 27.