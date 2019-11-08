PHOTO GALLERY: Cricket teams from the past (A-K)
After the success of the darts galleries, I've dipped into the cricket archives to dig out some old team photos and important events.
AP Leamington, Ashorne & Moreton Morrell, Bishops Itchington, Claverdon, Flavels, Harbury, Hunningham and Kenilworth Wardens all feature in our first instalment.
1. AP Leamington CC
From 1988
jpimedia
2. AP Leamington CC
A nicely choreographed pic from the early Westlife auditions to kick off.
jpimedia
3. Ashorne & Moreton Morrell CC
From 1987
jpimedia
4. Bishops Itchington CC
"No one told me my foot would be in the picture." Classic cricket whites and works shoes combination from the trophy-winning Bishops Itchington in 1984.
jpimedia
