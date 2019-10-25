PHOTO GALLERY: Another look through the darts archives

Eric Bristow, Keith Deller and Ollie Guinane are among the players featuring in this look back. Do you recognise any of the other players featured?

Ollie Guinane in charity action at the Wedgnock Inn. Hard to know whether the scoreline is at the end of the night or Ollie's prediction. jpimedia Buy a Photo

No caption for this one but it's from 1982. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Hope & Anchor from 1983. Malcolm Tandy jpimedia Buy a Photo

John King and Les Thorn. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more