PHOTO GALLERY: 500-up for Paul Holleran at Leamington
'I viewed it as an impossible job'
Ten years have passed since Paul Holleran first walked through the door at the New Windmill. The first permanent manager since Jason Cadden, few could imagine he would still be in charge 500 games later, least of all him. Ahead of his 500th game in charge, against Brackley tomorrow evening, Holleran takes a look back on an eventful decade at the helm of Brakes.
1. First Thoughts
"I've got to be honest with you, after a month in the job and realising the affection for the previous manager - turning up at Tiverton and seeing all the supporters wearing Jason Cadden masks - I didn't think Id last six months!"
"I think the play-off semi-final against Slough edges it slightly.' 'We had our strongest side for the semi-final and it was a monumental performance. We changed what we did and were braver and got up the pitch. 'Jack scored a fantastic goal that night.'"
"When we went down four, five years ago. We had worked so hard to get up. 'I think it was rubber-stamped at Tamworth then we went to Boston in the final game of the season and they were celebrating getting into the play-offs and we were going down. 'It was a horrible coach journey back."
"Liam Daly and Richard Batchelor going missing before Bideford deserves a mention but it has to be (former) scout Luke Fogarty. I don't know if you know, he's got a big appetite. Anyway I got a phone call from Barwell asking us to ask him to stop going into the Barwell boardroom."