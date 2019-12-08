Pharmacy on Leamington high street burgled

Warwickshire Police are appealing for information in the burglary of a pharmacy in the Parade of Leamington.

The door to the business was damaged during the burglary.

A 'high value' worth of fragrances were stolen during the burglary.

The burglary occurred at 2.20am on Monday December 2.

No description of offenders is currently available, but police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire police on 101 quoting incident number 30 of December 2.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.