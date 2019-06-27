Pettifer leads Kenilworth Runners home at hilly East Midlands Grand Prix event

Dave Pettifer was the first of four Kenilworth Runners to complete the Weedon 10k on Tuesday June 18, finishing 139th and first V70 in a time of 46min 52sec.

Louise Andrews finished 158th (3rd F45) in 46:52, while Pauline Dable won the LV70 category in 63:21.

Tom Dable clocked 58:28.

The race, the fifth (and hilliest) in the 2019 East Midlands Grand Prix Series, was won by William Gardner of Rugby & Northants AC in 33:31 and there were 324 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ Connor Carson mastered the Offas Dyke 15 mile trail run on Saturday June 15, winning the event in a time of 1hr 44min 15sec.

Clubmate Jodi Brandsma was just happy to enjoy the stunning scenery, finishing 144th and 28th lady in 2:43:30.

The event was the off-road race to do between 1977 and 2001 but foot and mouth caused its cancellation in 2002 and it was not relaunched until 2015.

Five Kenilworth Runners headed to Wythall for their annual 5k and 10k races.

It was very well attended with some national names all wanting a shot at the prize fund, including Hayley Curruthers, the 2:33 London Marathon runner who hit the headlines after crawling over the line in April.

The 10k was a two-lapper taking in country lanes which featured good local support and a couple of nice climbs.

Ollie Flippance came in first for Kenilworth Runners, 30th overall and fifth under-21 in 38:48, with Joe Chick (39:21) producing another solid performance.

Jacob Watson (42:59), Lucy Williams (49:32) and Kerrie Flippance (53:13) completed the Runners turnout.

The race was won by James Marshall of BRAT in 32:53 and there were 523 finishers.

Ryan Hill ran the 5k and finished first under-15 in 20:09, a minute down on his expected time.

Kenilworth Runners’ Louise Andrews and Neil Sheward ran the Divorce Day Marathon in Coalport/Ironbridge.

There was only a small field as this was the first time this event had been run.

Runners negotiated a three-lap course with a partner, with the option of running a lap the opposite way around or your partner going in the opposite direction.

Andrews and Sheward started off handcuffed together but Sheward opted not to do the final lap after feeling dehydrated.

Nevertheless, he had done enough to win the half-marathon event.

Andrews carried on for the third lap, finishing the 27 miles in 3:52 to win the event, made all the more remarkable as she ran the whole race with her arm in a sling after a steroid injection in her shoulder joint.

Kenilworth Runners’ Matt Dyer was pleased with his run in the Dave McNamee Memorial 10k near Cheltenham on Sunday.

Dyer finished fifth in a time of 36:52, going under 37 minutes for just the second time.

The race was run on small country lanes and was won by Lee Stopford of Stroud in 33:40. There were 102 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ Pam Grimwade ran the Tsunami trail ultra on Saturday.

Runners were bussed to the start line in Westwood Ho and had to run/trot the 37.5 miles (60k) back to Bude Castle following the coastal path.

Conditions were very hot, very exposed and featured over 7,000ft of climbing but with spectacular views of the stunning coastline.

Grimwade’s running partner had a wobble at 27 miles so they took it very easy for the final ten miles. However, they still finished inside the cut-off to gain three ITRA/UTMB points.

Kenilworth Runners’ Oliver Beasley finished second in 42:38 in the Run for Nepal 10k, a small,friendly fun run near Caldecote.