Petition launched in Southam area to overturn Stratford District Council green bin fee

Several women gathered more than 200 signatures in Southam this week on a petition to overturn the green bin fee approved by Stratford District Council.

The signatures were raised at stall in Southam by members of the Kenilworth and Southam Labour Party earlier this week on Tuesday February 4.

Dee Luntley, Helen Wilson, Georgina Parisi, Amanda Jones and Gay Whymarkhosted petition to overturn the new green bin for residents in the Stratford district of Warwickshire.

Members of the district council approved an annual £40 fee for the removal of garden waste through the use of green bins late last year.

The new charge for collecting green waste will be introduced in June.

Residents can get a 12.5 per cent or £5 (first year) reduction, but only if the household subscribes before May 1, 2020. A direct debit scheme will not be offered due to the administration costs involved.

Helen Wilson, women’s officer’ for Kenilworth and Southam Labour Party, said: "People were worried that as a consequence of the £40 fee, fly tipping would probably increase.

Green bin

"The Stockton recycling centre is woefully inadequate to receive the increase in green waste as more people will be driving to the centre to dispose of their waste."

The Kenilworth and Southam Labour Party will be collecting signatures again this Saturday in Market Hill, Southam from 9am to 12pm on February.

Several members of the district council opposed to the green bin free have organised rally, which set to occur before the next Stratford District Council meeting at 1pm on Monday February 24.

The rally will take place outside the district council offices at Elizabeth House, Church Street, Stratford.

Helen added: "We, the undersigned, oppose SDC imposing a fee of £40/year for the disposal of green waste.

"In light of climate change, green waste should be considered a valuable resource and people should be supported in collecting green waste in an efficient way, which is by the current method of door to door collection."