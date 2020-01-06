Peter Andre coming to Leamington

Peter Andre will be coming to Leamington later this year.

The singer and reality TV star will be bringing his 'An Evening with Peter Andre' show to the Assembly in Spencer Street in Leamington.

Peter Andre will be coming to Leamington. Left poster by Kong Events and right shows the outside of the Assembly in Leamington.

The show will feature an interview with Peter by Claire Powell.

During the interview and talk he will be speaking about his life and his career.

This show is not a concert but Peter will be performing a small number of songs during the event.

'An Evening with Peter Andre' will be taking place on Friday March 6 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

There are three different types of ticket that can be purchased;

~ general admission (event seat only) £20

~ gold ticket (which includes a 6x9 inch photo of you and Peter Andre and 'good seating' at the event) £35

~ VIP ticket (which includes: early entry, a signed 2020 Official Peter Andre calendar, a professionally taken 6x9 inch photo of you with Peter Andre and closest seating to the stage) £55

To book tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-peter-andre-tickets-86725072025