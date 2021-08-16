Person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Whitnash
An air ambulance landed nearby to get the victim to hospital
Monday, 16th August 2021, 1:42 pm
A person has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Whitnash today (Monday).
An air ambulance landed nearby to take them to hospital.
Police said: "We were called at 12.18pm this afternoon to a report a collision between a car and a pedestrian on private land near to Church Lane, Whitnash.
"Emergency services including the air ambulance were in attendance.
"The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."
More on this as we get it.