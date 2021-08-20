Were you a member of the Federation of Eighteen Plus in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth or Coventry in the 1980s/90s? Reunion organisers want to hear from you

Do you recognise yourself in any of these photos? The Federation of Eighteen Plus is holding reunion in March 2022.

A reunion for social club with groups across the area will be held next March.

And former members are being encouraged to get in touch so they can come along.

The Federation of Eighteen Plus started in 1941, for young men who were unemployed to help in the community.

Nowadays it is a social and inclusive group for young men and women.

The groups cover a range of activities including games, quizzes and speakers.

There are the local groups in: Coventry South, Kenilworth, Leamington, Warwick and Coventry Central.