Warwickshire parents being urged to encourage their teenagers to consider apprenticeship vacancies available

Parents are being urged to encourage their teenagers leaving school or college to look at the apprenticeship vacancies available in Coventry and Warwickshire

Currently, there are over 500 vacancies within a 15-mile radius across the area as employers add staff to their workforce to re-build their businesses in a post-pandemic world with nearly 100 pledging to be Disability Confident which supports employers to make the most of the talents disabled people can bring to the workplace.

School and college leavers can apply now to search for an apprenticeship in a wide range of sectors from digital to dentistry and logistics to manufacturing by logging on to https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearchSarah Windrum, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) who has recruited three apprentices at Leamington-based The Emerald Group where she is a director, said feedback from businesses was that the volume of applications for apprenticeships is quite low at the moment in Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We want to encourage parents to promote the apprenticeship opportunities which are available for their teenage children because businesses need young people right now,” she said.

“Employers from a wide range of industries are looking to recruit, and apprenticeships are a fantastic route into diverse and highly-skilled sectors which perhaps may not have been considered before Covid-19 or it was more difficult to access them.

“Apprentices working for Small Medium Enterprises can make a real difference to the businesses they join and as well as receiving training in the workplace and at college, it is an opportunity for young people to earn while they learn.

“Since there has only been virtual work experience for the last 15 months, there are fewer preconceived ideas about the world of work and the information on the National Careers Service website gives inspiration to young people who maybe unsure of their next step after completing their education at school or college.

“New vacancies are being posted all the time as more and more businesses are re-opening or winning new orders and needing new staff of all ages and experience, so they are recruiting apprentices throughout the year instead of during the traditional month of September in pre-Covid times.

“It is great to see such a positive uplift because this is the largest number of vacancies for apprentices we have seen in Coventry and Warwickshire since Covid-19 began which reflects the resilience of the local economy.”

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for the economy at Warwickshire County Council, added: “It is very encouraging to see that there is such a high volume of apprenticeships available for young people who have seen their employment opportunities hit hardest by the pandemic.

"This high number is a sign that we are bouncing back.

“I’m particularly thrilled that 100 of the schemes are disability confident. The County Council is currently undertaking the SEND and Inclusion change programme which will transform education for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

"One of the outcomes that we are seeking for this cohort of pupils is a pathway to rewarding employment.

“This is wonderful news that so many opportunities are coming on stream locally which will enable so many young people who are at a disadvantage in terms of gaining employment to make a contribution to their communities and to the wider economy.”

The National Careers Service website is at https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/careers-advice/cv-sectionsApprenticeship information and tips and advice for education leavers is also available at www.cwemploymentsolutions.co.uk which also has job opportunities.