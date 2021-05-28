Warwickshire Freemasons provide emergency support for families in India during pandemic

Families and children experiencing severe poverty in India during the pandemic will be receiving vital emergency support thanks to a grant of £50,000 from Warwickshire Freemasons.

The £50,000 grant is enough to provide an expected 1,700 emergency food parcels for some of the most vulnerable families whose livelihoods have been affected during the pandemic.

Health services across India have been overwhelmed by the latest wave of coronavirus, and Freemasonry, through the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) and Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF), is responding with Plan International to support them by providing essential items, and training.

A woman from Odisha state receiving an emergency food parcel. Photo supplied

Hospitals across the country are reporting record-breaking daily case numbers, with oxygen for ventilators running scarce.

In early May, India’s daily Covid-19 death toll accounted for half the total reported cases in the world according to the WHO.

Warwickshire Freemasons contributed to the grant, from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, said: “We’re very grateful for this generous grant which will allow Plan International to reach families and young children in those parts of India hardest hit by the virus.

"It’s critical that we act now to provide this support to those most at risk”

Phillip Hall, head of Warwickshire Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased we’ve been able to help Plan International with their relief effort in India.