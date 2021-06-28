Warwick s summer beer festival has been cancelled.

The event, which is organised by Warwick Court Leet, was due to take place on July 9 and July 10.

Earlier in June the organisers announced that the event would no longer be going ahead as planned.

Members of the Warwick Court Leet Beer Festival Committee; Low Bailiff - Gail Warrington, Assistant Ale Taster - Keith Hinton, Jurors - Roy Glassborow and Alan Lettis (Festival Organiser) along with the Courts Ale Taster - Graham Sutherland. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

Alan Lettis, chair of the Court Leet's beer festival, said: "It is with a very heavy heart that we have made a decision to cancel the beer festival for this year.

"We have explored options around alternative dates, venues, ways of running and various other factors but can't get away from the inherent risk that running an event like this in the current climate involves.

"If we proceeded and there was a delay in the lifting of all restrictions or even a reversal of the current progress it would likely see us go bankrupt - as such we have decided to ensure the longevity of the festival into the future by making this difficult decision and hope that we can run next year when everything will hopefully be more certain.

"The event now costs many thousands of pounds to put on and most of that has to be committed well beforehand and we therefore feel we cannot commit to this year's event.

"Our main aim of the festival is to provide charitable funding for worthy causes within the CV34 area and therefore do not wish to jeopardise this opportunity only to effectively lose potential funds for good causes.

"Thank you for all your support this year and hope we can look forward to next year and we will make it very special for everyone."