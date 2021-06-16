Warwick's Pub in the Park festival still set to go ahead despite delay to lifting of covid-19 restrictions

Warwick's Pub in the Park festival is still set to go ahead despite the Prime Minister's announcement delaying the lifting in coronavirus restrictions.

On June 14 Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a delay to the Coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

The last couple of months have seen a gradual lifting of restrictions in England with June 21 being given as last milestone.

Warwick's Pub in the Park festival is still set to go ahead. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

Now due to concerns over the Delta variant of Coronavirus, the final easing of restrictions has been postponed until July 19.

Despite the delay, a few restrictions are being lifted on June 21 - including the limit on the amount of guests that can attend weddings.

The continued restrictions also means there will still be capacity limits at venues and nightclubs will remain closed.

Despite the announcement the team behind Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park said the events will go ahead as scheduled - including the festival due to take place in St Nicholas Park in Warwick between July 2 -4.

A spokesperson from Pub in the Park said: "Following the Government’s decision to delay the final unlocking, we can confirm the team at Pub in the Park have had a contingency plan in place to ensure these events can go ahead under current restrictions.

"The team at Pub in the Park has been operating socially distanced events safely and successfully, within relevant government guidelines this year and last.

"Extensive measures have been planned to ensure comfort, safety and compliance for the existing levels of social distancing.

"Plans are in place for all events in June and July to operate within current restrictions; including extra space, management of queuing, and pods in front of the stage.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers, our chefs and our exhibitors for a summer of enjoyable and safe events."