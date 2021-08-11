Warwick's popular classic car show to return for its 10th year

Warwick' s popular classic car show is set to return to the town centre this weekend.

Warwick Court Leet is bringing the annual event back for its 10th year.

On Sunday (August 15) more than 70 cars will be on display in Market Place and the surrounding roads from 10am until 4pm.

The classic car show will be returning to Warwick town centre. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from Warwick Court Leet said: "Now in its 10th year there will be a display of over 70 classic cars from the 1930's through to the 1990's including cars, sports cars, vans and other interesting vehicles.

"The event is free to enter and as it's one of the first town centre events to return after the pandemic and we ask everyone to social distance where possible.

"There have been restrictions imposed by Warwick District Council on available space this year, which is why the event unfortunately will be smaller than previous years but with the vehicles there it will still be a fantastic day out.