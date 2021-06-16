Warwick Thai Festival re-arranged for later this year after PM's announced delay to lifting of covid-19 restrictions

Warwick s Thai Festival has been re-arranged to take place later this year after the Prime Minister's announced delay to the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

On June 14 Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that there would be a delay to the Coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

The last couple of months have seen a gradual lifting of restrictions in England with June 21 being given as last milestone.

Now due to concerns over the Delta variant of Coronavirus, the final easing of restrictions has been postponed until July 19.

The Warwick Thai Festival was due to return for its 16th year from July 10 to 11 at Warwick Racecourse.

After the Prime Minister's announcement the team behind the festival worked to reschedule the event for later in the year.

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: "Warwick Rotary Club are pleased to have been able to re-arrange our festival for the weekend of September 4 and 5 following the Prime ministers announcement last Monday.

"Warwick was to have been the first of eight events planned around the country by Magic Of Thailand festivals, now it will be the last.

"All the scheduled attractions will be present, including Thai boxers from Warwick doing a demonstration.

"The Rotary Club are looking forward to what will be our first opportunity to fundraise this year so that we can re-start our donations to local charities.