Warwick Rotarians celebrate being able to meet face to face after 16 months of online meetings

Members of the Warwick Rotary Club are celebrating after being able to meet up in person after 16 months of online meetings.

On Wednesday (July 21) 14 members and guests sat down to lunch at Warwick Hilton.

During their meeting they remembered club members who had passed away over that time.

Past President David Brain hands a donation to Martyn Parker (and Wheeler) from Guide Dogs. Photo supplied

Rotarians were also keen to get back to work.

Recently, at three days’ notice, club members turned out to steward for the Leamington Marathon, and tickets are on sale for the Thai Festival being held on September 4-5 at Warwick Racecourse.

During the meeting past president David Brain also handed over cheques to his two charities of the year.

Jackie Evans from Molly Olly’s wishes and Martyn Parker from Guide Dogs were given cheques towards their work.

Past President David Brain hands a donation to Jackie Evans of Molly Olly’s Wishes. Photo supplied

Jackie Evans explained that Molly Olly’s wishes had been forced to cancel most of their fundraising events – garden parties, a large ball, fetes and street collection, but had managed to keep supporting children with life threatening illnesses with play equipment, games and short breaks.

Recently Morrisons supermarket in Leamington had undertaken a fundraiser with them on the canal and store collection.

Martyn Parker was also able to introduce club to his dog Wheeler.

It costs £58,000 to support a guide dog throughout its life and Guide Dogs also had their fundraising curtailed due to Covid restrictions.

Arrangements were also made for club members to visit the Civil War battlefield site at Stow on the Wold next week.

Catching up members heard about Climate Change competition entries completed by local schools which were taken to be judged by Rotary District, and planning is in hand for Bonfire night on November 6.