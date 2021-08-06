Warwick named as one of the friendliest places in the UK

Warwick town centre

Warwick has been named as one of the friendliest places in the UK.

A study by Parkdean Resorts reveals the top 50 UK towns and cities with the 'greatest sense of community' taking into account factors that denote 'an open and friendly community'.

Parkdean Resorts analysed the following criteria to assess which UK towns and cities ranked the friendliest and had the strongest sense of community:

~ happiness - how happy the residents are

~ safety - how safe the town or city is to live in

~ local businesses - the number of local businesses in the area

~ community activities - the number of community activities residents can get involved in

~ Facebook groups and pages - the number of Facebook groups and pages dedicated to the area

Using the above criteria each town and city was given a community index score

Warwick came in at number 12 in the community ranking.

A spokesperson from Parkdean Resorts said Warwick finished in 12th place, with an index score of 307.

They added: "Home to the historic Warwick Castle and a mixture of Tudor and 17th-century buildings, this city boasts an array of local businesses, offers a selection of activities suitable for all the family and online Facebook groups which solidify its place as one of the friendliest cities in the UK."

Edinburgh took the top spot and was named as the UK's friendliest community/place.

Oxford came in at third place whereas Northampton came in at number eight.

For more information about the study and for more of the rankings go to: https://www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/caravans-for-sale/top-uk-community-cities/