Warwick Mayor and sports stars celebrate new restaurant opening in town

Kyren Wilson (snooker player), the mayor, Ben Brown and Jordan Graham (footballer). Photo supplied

The Mayor of Warwick and sports stars recently celebrated the opening of a new restaurant to the town.

Last week a celebration event was held at one the town's newest eateries - London Burger Kitchen, which specialises in amercian style 'dirty' burgers.

The LBK company is owned by Joe and Natalie Taylor and there are also restaurants in London and Coventry.

Darren Collins with the Mayor of Warwick, Richard Edgington. Photo supplied

Warwick's branch opened in the former Ask Italian premises in High Street.

On Thursday (July 22) the special event was held at the restaurant which was also attended by snooker player Kyren Wilson, Ben Brown who is England and Warwickshire County pool player and footballer Jordan Graham, who plays for Birmingham City.

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, said: "I was delighted to formally welcome LBK to its new home in Warwick, it was great meeting the team along with the operations manager and owner.

"The menu looks and tastes fantastic and I wish them success."

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington inside London Burger Kitchen. Photo supplied

As well as holding the event, the latest addition to the town has also been making its mark by donating goods to charities.

Last week the team at LBK donated bread rolls to Warwick District Foodbank held at Saltisford Church and earlier this week the team donated burger rolls to Helpings Hands' burger canteen sessions at the soup kitchen.

