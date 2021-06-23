Warwick fundraiser taking on challenge to raise awareness and funds for charity that supported him

A Warwick resident is taking on a fundraising challenge to help raise awareness and funds for a charity that has supported him with his condition.

Rob Thompson was diagnosed with Colitis around three years ago but and takes daily medication to help manage the condition.

He has been supported by The Crohn’s & Colitis UK charity as well as the IBD unit at Warwick Hospital.

Rob Thompson has been taking part in The Crohn’s & Colitis UK's 'My Walk IT' campaign

This month Rob has been taking part in the charity's 'My Walk IT' campaign.

Talking about the walk, Rob said: "As someone diagnosed a few years ago I have taken great support from their resources and have equally received tremendous help from the IBD unit at Warwick Hospital.

"I work for National Grid in Warwick, but like many work from home at present, so I came up with the idea to walk one km for every virtual work meeting I attend in June.

"I average seven meetings a day so targeted around 150km for the month.

"So far I have walked 154km and raised over £500 via my justgiving page.

"It can be a difficult condition to talk about and less known, but there are tremendous resources and support mechanisms available."

Rob will be continuing with his walking challenge until the end of the month.

Speaking about reaching the halfway point, Rob said: "It's great to reach the halfway point, of course it's helped to raise much needed donations for the UK charity, but I have also had people get in touch who either have the condition or support others seeking help and advice from my life experience which has been wonderful.

"The key point of the challenge is to raise awareness and in light of the pandemic help people feel supported.

"It also appears I am in 13th place at the moment of all those in the UK registered to take part from a walking distance covered perspective, but I still have over a weeks walking to go so i am trying to aim for top 10."