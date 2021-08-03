Warwick Castle celebrates local archers in Tokyo Olympics - including one archer from Kenilworth
The two competitors' family and friends gathered at the castle
Families of Team GB archers recently gathered at Warwick Castle to show support for those competing in the Olympics.
To mark the start of the individual archery events at the Tokyo Olympics last week, the friends and families of the Team GB Olympics archers gathered at the castle to show their support and express their pride in the athletes’ Olympic journeys.
Four of the six archers who competed in Tokyo for Great Britain have strong Midlands connections, including Tom Hall and Patrick Huston, whose friends and family were at the castle.
Tom Hall is currently based in Kenilworth and has a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Warwick.
Patrick Huston is originally from Northern Ireland but now based in Telford.
Present on the day were Howard Hall and Vanessa Hall, Tom Hall’s parents, along with his fiancé Emma Davis and best friends Chris Guerin and Elisa Gradwohl.
Patrick Huston’s fiancé Anjelica Tench was in attendance with her mother, Allison Tench and her brother, Alex Tench.
They were accompanied by Archery GB’s CEO Neil Armitage and welcomed by Warwick Castle’s Divisional Director Nick Blofeld and the Castle’s Bowman, Lewis Copson.