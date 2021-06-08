Warehouse for Leamington homelessness charity is set to be pulled down to make way for HS2 - can you help with its appeal?

A charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district have launched a fundraising drive to help raise thousands of pounds for a new warehouse.

Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington, urgently need to raise funds for a secure warehouse for its House2Home (H2H) project.

For the last six years, Stoneleigh Park has donated a warehouse for free, but due to HS2, the warehouse the charity is using is being pulled down to make way for the railway.

Two of the team from Helping Hands. Photo supplied

The H2H project supports low-income families or those recently homed who have very little.

These families are referred to the charity by organisations such as children’s centres, social services and domestic violence charities. These people often lack the necessities such as beds, fridges and washing machines.

Lianne Kirkman, chief executive of Helping Hands, said: “More than ever, we need to be there for those in our community who need a help up.

"This past year has been a real struggle and now we’ve lost our much-needed warehouse because of HS2.

“We’re so grateful to our incredible supporters who have kept us, and most importantly, those we help, going this past 15 months but this is a big blow to us.

"It’s a huge amount of money for a small charity like ours and we simply don’t have the funds for this extra cost.

"Losing our warehouse means we can't keep up with demand.

"We receive incredible support from our local community and companies donating household goods and furniture, but we no longer have anywhere to store them.

"This means we’re unable to accept mass donations or reach everyone who needs us.

"We need approximately £24,000 to secure a warehouse for a year. We would be so grateful if you could help us with this by donating today or committing to a monthly donation.

"No matter how small, your gift is hugely appreciated."