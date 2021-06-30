Walk-in clinics for Covid jabs will be open in and around Leamington and at other sites in Warwickshire over the weekend

Health and care leaders are asking people across Warwickshire and Coventry to use pop-up vaccination clinics which will be open at sites including in and near Leamington this coming weekend.

No appointments are needed for this weekend’s pop-up clinics, anyone wanting their vaccination can drop by at a time to suit them.

The clinics are open to anyone aged 18 and over who is eligible for their first vaccination and to those people aged 40 and over who need their second dose and had their first jab more than eight weeks ago.

The clinics that are available to those 18 to 39 or 18 and over are also open to carers aged 16 and those aged 16 and over and are in a clinically at-risk group.

The Lisle Court Medical Centre, in Brunswick Street, Leamington, will be offering a walk-in clinic on Saturday (July 3), from 2pm to 6pm for anyone aged 18 and over.

The large vaccination centre at Stoneleigh National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre will be open for anyone aged 40 and over to walk-in on Saturday Sunday (July 4) from 10am to 6pm.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, chairwoman of the Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Groups said: “Last weekend our clinics proved a huge success, with us vaccinating over 8,500 local people.

"We’re hoping to repeat that again by offering more pop-up clinics in more locations to make it easy for everyone to have their vaccinations at a place convenient for them.

“What we did see last weekend was people turning up for their second vaccination with too short a gap after their first.

"We are pleased so many people understand the importance of having both jabs, but to ensure the most effective protection, we do have to turn people away if their first dose was less than eight weeks ago.”

There will also be walk-in clinics open in Coventry, Bedworth and Nuneaton over the weekend.

More information about all pop-up Covid vaccination clinics can also be found at the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust website at https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/our-news/more-dropin-clinics-this-week-2310 and at vaccination drop-in clinics - Happy Healthy Lives.

People are asked not to attend pre-booked appointments or walk-in clinics if they have any symptoms of Covid, including a new continuous cough, a high temperature (above 37.8) or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell.