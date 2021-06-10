Video: The curious case of the gnome 'abducted' from a Leamington carpet shop - with a £6 reward on offer!

Can you help with the safe return of Ralph the gnome who was 'abducted' from his spot at the back of a Leamington town centre carpet shop last weekend?

Ralph, who is regarded as the 'head of security' at Paul Mundy carpets in Park Street, was stolen from the shed at the back of the shop in Warwick Court on Saturday afternoon.

CCTV footage provided to The Courier by Paul shows Ralph's abductee carrying out the theft in broad daylight.

Ralph the Gnome is actually a model of two gnomes - an older gnome pushing a gnome child on a tricycle.

Paul has said he has not contacted the police about the incident as of yet and just wants Ralph, who cost £6 from Asda, returned for sentimental reasons.

There is even a reward for £6 for his safe return!

He said: "We would really appreciate any help in locating Ralph, understandably the last year and a half has been tough enough and Ralph has been a key part of our team and we feel we owe it to him, to get him home safe and sound.

"I first became aware he wasn’t at his post on Saturday afternoon.

Still image taken from the CCTV footage just before Ralph the Gnome was 'abducted' by this man.

This was quite out of character for Ralph, so I trawled through the CCTV my fears were soon realised to be true.

"Some scallywag has made off with him in broad daylight."