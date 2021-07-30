Two Warwick runners raise thousands of pounds for charity by completing a gruelling 100km race
The money will go to the South Warwickshire Welfare Trust (SWWT), which provides grants to a wide range of local people who are in need and are either sick, convalescent or have a disability
The 'any other business' section at the end of a business meeting can throw up the odd surprise - but when one trustee declared that he was going to run an ultramarathon to raise funds for the charity, it certainly got everyone's attention.
And that's exactly what Dan Bradbury and his partner Lorie-Lanie Shanks did this month, when they completed the 100km Race to the Stones 2021 endurance event over two days to mark Dan's 38th birthday.
The couple from Warwick have managed to raise an amazing £5,400 for the South Warwickshire Welfare Trust (SWWT), which provides grants to a wide range of local people who are in need and are either sick, convalescent or have a disability.
Hilary Holland, chair of trustees, said: "Dan has been a real champion for the SWWT cause.
"Trustee meetings generally follow a businesslike agenda but when he slipped in to any other business at our April meeting that he was to run an ultramarathon for the charity I was impressed, but we now know what an incredible effort he and his partner made to complete the challenge.
"All monies raised will go towards helping someone cope with sickness or disability."
Dan said: "I am a trustee of this charity and some of the grant applications are truly heartbreaking.
"We know that there are serious problems in our area this year due to Covid-19. Government restrictions have hit those who are sick and poor the hardest. SWWT is particularly keen to make a difference at this exceptional time."