Two Warwick primary school pupils awarded 'Rotary Stars' for helping cause close to their hearts

Two pupils from a primary school in Warwick have been recognised as 'Rotary Stars'.

Ethan Flint and and Oliver Rist were nominated by their school, Newburgh Primary School, for their efforts to help raise funds for two charities very close to their hearts.

Ethan through the PlayBox theatre (based in Warwick) wrote, produced, and directed plays and performances to raise funds for the local Myton Hospice.

Standing next to their school’s Peace Pole, Ethan Flint and and Oliver Rist. Photo supplied

Oliver wanted to draw attention to those who had sacrificed so much for their country in recent conflicts, and organised events to raise funds for Help for Heroes.

Head of Newburgh, Janice Simpkins, said: “We are all so proud of both of them and we would like to thank Rotary for recognising them, the boys and their parents were just thrilled.”

The pair were presented the awards by Warwick Rotary Club.

Warwick Rotarian Margaret Morley added: “Ethan and Oliver both showed great initiative in raising funds for Myton Hospice and Help for Heroes.

"Both boys are moving to senior school in September so a presentation was made before end of school term.

"This fits in so well with the Peace Pole message of showing care and compassion for others."