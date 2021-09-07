Tributes pour in as man presumed dead after the huge fire in Leamington is named

David Boswell was working at Leeson Polyurethanes on August 27 when the fire started and has not been seen since.

The man still missing after the huge fire in Leamington has been named.

David Boswell, aged 52, from Leamington, was working at Leeson Polyurethanes on August 27 when the fire started and has not been seen since.

His name has been released in accordance with family wishes.

Tributes left to Aston Villa fan David Boswell

A police spokesperson said: "For safety reasons, investigators have been unable to access and search the scene and hopes of finding David safe and well have faded. Sadly, it is now presumed that David lost his life in the fire."

David’s family, friends and colleagues have paid tribute, describing him as kind, helpful and an inspiration to others who always put a smile on the face of everyone he met.

David’s parents, Christine and John Boswell said: “We have lost a dearly loved son who was kind, helpful and will be sorely missed.”

Carol Fureed, David’s partner, said: "It is with great sadness to announce the loss of my soulmate of 26 years.

"Dave used to brighten anyone that was feeling down with his jokes. He always knew how to have a good laugh.

"He had a heart of gold and lived for his family, friends and his passion for fishing. Hope you catch the big one in heaven Dave, until we meet again, love you forever.”

David’s brother Andy Boswell said: “To my brother Dave. Thank you for all the laughs we had. There was never a dull moment with you around, with your jokes and your unique way of looking at things. Until we meet again, tight lines.”

David’s close friend, Ryan Hissey said: “Bozzy was such a massive character, he left an impression on everybody he met. Whether it was showing you a picture of a fish he’d caught (which was rare!), joking around or singing Oasis at the top of his voice, you always knew he was around. He will be greatly missed. Love you David.”

Work colleagues also honoured David with their tributes - click here to read them.

Detective Superintendent, Jon Marsden, from Warwickshire Police said: “We appreciate how hard this is for David’s family and friends, and our thoughts remain with them. They continue to be supported and updated by specially trained officers.

“Due to unstable chemicals and several hotspots in the building, until now it has been unsafe for search teams to enter the site. The fire brigade has worked extremely hard to resolve these problems and I can confirm that as of 6th September the site has been handed over to police.

"We will be working with structural engineers and demolition experts to ensure the building is safe to enter, allowing us to commence our search. Unfortunately, this is still likely to take some time but it is important we ensure the safety of the search and investigation teams before they enter the site.