Trailer bookings now available at three waste recycling centres in Warwickshire

Trailers bookings are now available at three waste recycling sites in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire County Council has announced that it is now possible for residents to book 30-minute household waste recycling appointments for a car and trailer at the following sites, seven days of the week:

• Lower House Farm near Atherstone

Cherry Orchard waste recycling centre in Kenilworth

• Burton Farm in Stratford

This follows the announcement that the council was increasing the number of bookable appointments available at centres across Warwickshire by 5,000 per week – and now allowing bookings to be made up to 7.30 am for appointments on the same day where they are available.

There are more than 21,000 slots in total released each week with each day’s appointments released a week in advance.

Although regulations have eased and social distancing and wearing face coverings are no longer legally required, the C#council is asking visitors to continue to respect other people on site and allow each other space.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture said: “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the facilities and access to our household waste recycling centres.

"With the launch of these new car and trailer bookings, it’s never been easier to book a slot for your recycling.

"The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues which in turn has benefits for the local environment through fewer cars idling, improved air quality around the centres and a reduced impact on local traffic.

“I would like to thank all our visitors for separating their waste streams for recycling as they pack their cars.

"Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.

“How we have organised our recycling centres during the pandemic has earned us national recognition. Much of this success has been down to our customers and the respect they have shown to each other when attending the centres.

“Although restrictions have eased, I urge people to continue to show kindness and respect to staff and fellow customers and to keep up the behaviours that have helped to make Warwickshire’s recycling centres such exemplars of good practice across the country during the pandemic.”