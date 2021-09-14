Top Kenilworth chef's dish features in latest cookbook from popular home cooking website

Adam Bennett of The Cross in Kenilworth.

A top Kenilworth chef has lent his skills to a popular cookery website by providing a recipe for its latest cookbook.

Adam Bennett, chef and director at The Cross, is among the 16 established or up-and-coming chefs from around the country who have contributed to Around the Table from Great British Chefs.

The hardback book includes fully illustrated recipes for every occasion including dinner parties, picnics and family gatherings

The Around the Table cookbook by Great British Chefs

Adam has provided a recipe for a pavé beef steak.

He said: “I chose the dish because the pavé is a lesser known part of the sirloin, but with superior texture and it’s also lean.

"The breed is Hereford, reared in Ireland, which I wanted to use because I was very impressed with their rearing and production techniques on the occasions I’ve visited the farms there.

"The cumin carrot combination is influenced by my wife’s culinary heritage and the toasted yeast butter adds a lovely savoury umami finish to the beef.”

Adam has been working as a chef for 38 years.

Following his training, he spent a summer season in Bavaria working in a hotel restaurant and returned to work in the booming country house scene back in the UK.

This was followed by what he states was a huge turning point working at the Dorchester under Anton Mosimann, then a two Michelin starred restaurant.

Working there opened Adam’s eyes to what he could achieve.

Time working in Michelin starred kitchens throughout the UK and France followed.

Adam began work for Simpsons in 2002, beginning a 20-year working relationship with Andreas Antona which continues today.

Andreas and Adam reopened The Cross with the team in 2013, receiving an unexpected Michelin Star within a year of opening.

It has retained its Michelin Star ever since.

Containing seventy new and exclusive recipes, Around The Table has chapters covering small plates, sharing platters, one pots, al fresco, dinner party starters, dinner party mains, and make-ahead desserts.

Other chefs who have provided recipes for the cookbook include chef patron at KOL Santiago Lastra, Great British Menu finalists Kerth Gumbs and Roberta Hall-McCarron, executive chef at Barrafina, Angel Zapata Martin, head chef at acclaimed gastropub The Parkers Arms, Stosie Madi and Michelin-starred chef Shaun Hill.

Tom Shingler, editor for Great British Chefs, said: “After a year of lockdowns, we wanted to celebrate the joy of eating together, and Around The Table is all about cooking delicious, shareable dishes for family and friends, something we have all dearly missed.