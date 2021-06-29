Tickets for Warwick's rescheduled Thai Festival now on sale - and here's what will happen if you bought tickets for the original date

Organisers of the Warwick Thai Festival have been forced by the continued lockdown to re-schedule this years’ festival until early September.

Alan Bailey of Warwick Rotary Club said: “After the Prime Ministers statement earlier this month we had no option but to cancel, fortunately Warwick Racecourse were able to offer us the first weekend in September which was ideal for partners Magic of Thailand as it came after their last event in Brighton.

"As we can’t travel to Thailand this year, take a break and come to Warwick, we will help you believe you are really on holiday in Thailand with all the sights and sounds of the orient.”

The Warwick Thai Festival has been rescheduled for later in the year. Photo supplied

All the July tickets will be transferred to the later date or refunds offered.

Tickets for September are now on sale for £5 in advance online from agents Skiddles.

The link to purchase tickets is skiddle.com/e/35839521The format will be the same as previous years, open from 10.30am to 6pm on Saturday, 10.30am to 5pm Sunday, and the racecourse will host Buddhist monks, Thai boxers, dancers and musicians, with plenty of stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

Buddhist Monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be a top class presentation of Thai culture, with dancing, lady boys, music, Thai boxing and cookery demonstrations.