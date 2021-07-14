This is how you and others can add your own piece of artistic flair to Leamington festival

A creative workshop at the Art in the Park Festival.

Organisers of the Leamington summer festival Art in the Park have made art kits and video tutorials available for individuals and community groups to add their own piece of artistic flair to the two-day event.

Free kits with supplies to make dreamcatchers can be collected from the Pump Room Museum and Library Information Desk in Leamington.

An online workshop, led by artist Libby Esler, gives artists of all ages instructions on how to turn them into a small work of art for the festival, which takes place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 of August.

A second online tutorial gives instructions on how to make a windmill from recycled materials, like plastic bottles, that can be found at home.

Art in the Park staff can be contacted on [email protected] to arrange collection of completed dreamcatchers and windmills, which will then be displayed at the event.

The tutorials can be found at artinpark.co.uk/workshops, along with details of other workshops that can be booked ahead of the festival weekend.

There is a mixture of free and paid workshops but, due to Covid restrictions, all have limited places that must be booked.

