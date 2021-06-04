The world famous Red Arrows will fly over south Warwickshire today (Friday, June 4) and this weekend

The Red Arrows will be flying over south Warwickshire today (Friday) and this weekend as part of the Midlands Air Show at Ragley Hall.

Flypasts will take place around the Midlands - but if you want to catch them, you would have to head out towards Ragley Hall near Alcester, where the show will be held.

A Red Arrows spokesperson said: "The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is due to the display at the Midlands Air Festival today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday June 5), plus a flypast on Sunday.

"This will be the first UK public display by the team since July 2019."

The RAF team's schedule is as follows:

Red Arrows Midlands Air Festival Display - Friday 4th June 2021

1. 514101N 0014724W FAIRFORD - 6.05pm

2. 514753N 0014740W NW OF ALDSWORTH - 6.07pm

3. 520531N 0021329W SE OF GREAT MALVERN - 6.11pm

4. 520548N 0022807W W OF GREAT MALVERN - 6.13pm

5. 521955N 0022923W NE OF TENBURY WELLS - 6.15pm

6. 522042N 0015524W N OF REDDITCH - 6.18pm

7. 521746N 0015411W VCY OF REDDITCH - 6.19pm

8. 521147N 0015356W MIDLANDS AIR FESTIVAL - 6.20pm

9. 520547N 0015339W E OF EVESHAM - 6.42pm

10. 514101N 0014724W FAIRFORD - 6.56pm

Red Arrows Midlands Air Festival Display - Saturday 5th June 2021

514101N 0014724W FAIRFORD 12.45pm

514753N 0014740W NW OF ALDSWORTH 12.47pm

520531N 0021329W SE OF GREAT MALVERN 12.51pm

520548N 0022807W W OF GREAT MALVERN 12.53pm

521955N 0022923W NE OF TENBURY WELLS 12.55pm

522042N 0015524W N OF REDDITCH 12.58pm

521746N 0015411W VCY OF REDDITCH 12.59pm

521147N 0015356W DISPLAY MIDLANDS AIR FESTIVAL 1.00pm

520547N 0015339W E OF EVESHAM 1.22pm

514101N 0014724W FAIRFORD 1.30pm