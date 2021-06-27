The Loft Theatre in Leamington will re-open to audiences in July after lengthy closure due to Coronavirus

The Loft Theatre in Leamington will open its doors to the public for the first time in 16 months when is stages a socially-distanced production of Wind in the Willows in July.

Come join Ratty, Mole, Toad and Badger in their adventures on and around the riverbank.

In Alan Bennett’s adaptation of the treasured British classic, lovable characters Badger, Ratty, Mole and Toad are left with no choice but to plot a rescue mission to save the day when Toad's home Toad Hall is taken over by the wicked weasels and wild wooders.

The Wind in the Willows.

The Loft Theatre has been See It Safely approved, meaning that Society Of London Theatre and UK Theatre’s has verified that the Loft are complying with the latest Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and audience members.

The theatre has said that over the past few months its team, made up almost entirely by volunteers, have pulled together to make sure the building is as safe as possible to reopen including enhanced cleaning and socially distanced rehearsals.

The theatre will operate at a reduced capacity for every performance, even if restrictions are lifted before the last night.

The Wind in the Willows will begin a new season at the Loft which will include The Children by Lucy Kirkwood in September, Anne Boleyn by Howard Brenton in October, and Company by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth in December.

Artistic director, Sue Moore, said "It is third time lucky for us to reopen the theatre with this glorious version of The Wind in the Willows by Alan Bennett.

"I was keen that we should reopen by staging a full length, socially distanced production, but of course we needed a whole team who were prepared to engage with that idea.

"The way this reopening has been brought about is a testament to the character and spirit of this terrific theatre company.

"Robert Lowe, who is directing, has assembled a talented cast and crew to bring you the most eagerly awaited production. We cannot wait to welcome our audience.”

David Fletcher, the chairman of the Loft Theatre, added: “Lockdown has been a huge challenge for all theatres, but the Loft has taken the opportunity to make extensive improvements to our theatre. We will re-open with care and confidence, and with a renewed energy.”

For more information about the new safety measures in place at The Loft, please see the Safety Q&A page on the Loft website - lofttheatrecompany.com/the-loft-theatre-a-see-it-safely-accredited-venue/

Everyone at the Loft is really looking forward to welcoming audiences back into the theatre for a family fun summer production.

The Wind in the Willows runs at The Loft , Victoria Colonnade, from Wednesday July 14 to Saturday July 24