Team at Warwick's Fusilier museum celebrate successful event

The team at the Fusilier Museum in Warwick are celebrating the success of the free event they held last week.

Despite the heat last Saturday (July 17) the free outdoor event, ‘Bringing History to Life!’ at the museum at St John's House was popular and well attended.

Stephanie Bennett, Curator, said: "The event was a great success, the visitor comments were all very positive and they had an enjoyable time, which makes it worthwhile.

"It was lovely to have visitors on site again from the local community."

Highlights included musical entertainment from Ruby Ann Sings, which was a hit with both the younger and older generation.

Re-enactors from the Boer War, the First World War and Second World War also performed for visitors to show what it was like to be a soldier in the past.

The observation bee-hive got people thinking if they could spot the Queen bee and the honey was also popular.

The Fusilier museum is currently closed until it re-opens next Easter at Pageant House in Jury Street in Warwick.

The museum is still open for shop enquiries and to answer family history research enquiries about the Regiment.

There is now a new museum logo, the new exhibition display is progressing well which will include a new First World War trench experience with sounds and smells.

The museum still needs support to help with the move to its new location.