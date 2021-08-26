Sweeping Beauty? Here's your chance to pick names for the new street sweepers in the Warwick district

Steve Ranford from idverde (left) with Cllr Alan Rhead (right). Photo supplied

Sweeping Beauty, Shaun the Sweep, The Grim Sweeper - these could be the names of Warwick District Council’s new fleet of street sweeper vehicles as the council invites residents to ‘suggest their best’.

Running from August 26 until September, 20 the council is asking residents to suggest names for the five street sweeper vehicles which are part of the new street cleaning contract with idverde.

The chosen names will be displayed on each of the new vehicles.

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “The street sweeper vehicles, along with the rest of the team, do a fantastic job keeping the district clean and tidy all year round.

“Whether it’s a personal suggestion or you’re going for your best pun, we’re hoping for something a little more inventive than ‘Sweepy McSweepFace’ so get your thinking caps on and give us your best; you could just see your suggestion on the side of a vehicle around the streets of Warwick district.”

To make your suggestions, go to: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/streetsweepers. The council ask that people remember to keep suggestions fun but clean.

For the purposes of privacy, the council are requesting that full names of people are not suggested, though nicknames and pet names are welcome.

The sweeper vehicles are responsible for keeping the road network across the 110 square miles of Warwick District clean and clear of litter and other debris.

They are supported by a team of street cleansing operatives who sweep, litter pick, empty litter bins, remove weeds, remove hazardous waste and graffiti.

The vehicles sweep up approximately 3,000 tonnes of litter and debris every year. This all gets sent to a specialist facility in Coleshill which separates out different fractions such as sand, aggregates, metals and organic waste for recycling.

It also reclaims the water at the end of the process to use in the system again.