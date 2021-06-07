Sunday roasts return to the Glasshouse in Leamington after 11 years

The Glasshouse in Jephson Gardens in Leamington. Photo supplied

Sunday lunches have returned to the Glasshouse in Leamington.

The Riverside Glasshouse in Jephson Gardens officially launched the service a couple of weekends ago.

The sun was shining and the bi-fold doors to the terrace were open, allowing a gentle breeze to fill the expansive room.

The Glasshouse in Leamington has restarted serving Sunday lunches. Photo supplied

Leamington locals will remember the popular Sunday lunches held at Jephson’s Brasserie which ran from 2002 to 2010.

The venue was then closed to the public and run exclusively as a wedding venue.

Just Inspire, the company who now manages the Riverside Glasshouse on behalf of the Warwick District Council, are looking to recreate 'the perfect place for family and friends to get together and enjoy a Sunday meal'.

Just Inspire have been in the hospitality business for 25 years and have worked with renowned chefs including Heston Blumenthal, and businesses such as Chez Rouz and DNC at Wembley Stadium.

Just Inspire took over the running of wedding events at the Riverside Glasshouse in 2019 and more recently have started putting on events.

Steven Holland, the director of Just Inspire, was born and bred in Leamington and has fond memories of visiting Jephson’s Brasserie with family for Sunday lunch.

He was keen to offer a similar experience in this unique and iconic Leamington landmark.

“It was so lovely to see people arriving for their reservations last Sunday, we have not traded as much as we would have liked to over the last year like many other hospitality businesses.

"We had planned to launch this last April along with other events like our pop-up street food experience which also starts again this week and we are so excited to be with our lovely guests once again."

The Just Inspire Sunday lunch menu was created by Steven and executive chef, Russell Blackwell.

There are also vegan options available.