Stop HS2 campaigners protest across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth - calling for Government to scrap 'white elephant' project

Protests against HS2 have taken place in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth today and yesterday ahead of a debate in Parliament on Monday (September 13) with a motion calling for a vote to cancel the high-speed rail project.

Stop HS2 members have taken their 'white elephant 'mascot, which signifies what they think about the project, to the HS2 consultation roadshow in Leamington yesterday (September 8) and to the 9,9,9, protest in Kenilworth today (September 9).

Protestors have also delivered a postcard to Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright's office asking him to help 'scrap HS2' at the forthcoming parliamentary debate.

Stop HS2 campaigners with the White Elephant mascot outside Leamington Town Hall. Photo by Juliet Carter.

Three protest marches against HS2 took place in and around the three towns today.

One started at the Clock Tower in Kenilworth, the second went from the Hilltop Farm shop and the third started at The Stag pub in Offchurch.

All of the marches went out to areas which are being affected by the work being done to build HS2.

Groups across the country met today to to vent their anger against the high speed rail line project, with events taking place in London Euston, Wendover, Aylesbury, across Warwickshire and between Lichfield and Wigan.

The Stop HS2 White Elephant at Jephson Gardens in Leamington. Photo by Juliet Carter.

An anti-HS2 spokesperson said: "It is important that MPs understand the strength of opposition to HS2 from the general public in the UK."

A campaigner with The Stop HS2 White Elephant outside the office of Jeremy Wright MP in Kenilworth. Photo by Juliet Carter.