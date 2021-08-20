Staff and founder of charity which helped family of fallen Warwick soldier rescue his dog from war-torn Afghanistan are now desperate to escape the country themselves

The founder of an animal shelter in Afghanistan, which helped the family of a fallen soldier to bring his dog to their home in Warwick, has made an impassioned plea to the UK Government to help his staff to escape the troubled country.

Former Royal Marine Paul "Pen" Farthing of Nowzad has said he wants ministers to "do the right thing" by flying 71 people to the UK from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital city Kabul where the charity is based.

He has vowed to stay until every one of his staff is able to leave the country safely.

Nowzad was founded 15 years ago and helped the family of paratrooper Private Conrad Lewis - who aged just 22 became the 353rd soldier to be killed in Afghanistan on February 9 2011 - to rescue his dog Pegasus (or Peg for short)in the months after his death.

The charity has said: "We knew this was an extremely difficult rescue to undertake but it was one we just had to do.

"Conrad had been stationed in what was known as the most dangerous place on earth and our chances of getting Peg out with the use of military transport were slim.

"Thankfully we had the assistance of Conrad’s mates still in his unit and who were not too concerned about a slight breach of the rules.

Private Conrad and his dog Pegasus (Peg) in Afghanistan.

"So, cunningly disguised as working dog, Peg took her first and ride in a helicopter to get out of the current combat zone and meet up with the Nowzad driver.

"Her trip took several days and a sigh of relief was heard when in good health, she arrived at the Nowzad shelter in Kabul.

"Letting Conrad’s parents Tony and Sandi know that Peg was safe was a very good moment.

"After vaccinations and fundraising Peg was able to make the journey to UK quarantine during June 2011 where after six months she was successfully released to finally be a part of Conrad’s family.

Nowzad founder and former Royal Marine Paul 'Pen' Farthing.

Tony and Sandi have set up the charity 353 in memory of Conrad.

The charity supports a range of good causes including the Paracharity, the Parachute Regiment Afghanistan Trust, Troop Aid and Nowzad.

The Foreign Office has said it is in contact with Mr Farthing to offer help.

He has been updating the followers of his @PenFarthing Twitter account as to the plight of he and his staff and most recently posted that his wife Kaisa flew out of Afghanistan to her native Norway on what appeared to be an almost empty plane, despite thousands still waiting to leave the country.

He has said: "Thousands are waiting outside Kabul airport being crushed as they cannot get in.

"Sadly people will be left behind when this mission is over as we cannot get it right."