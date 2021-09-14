Southam resident who served with the Anti-Aircraft Batteries defending England during WWII celebrates her 100th birthday

Joan Hatfield celebrated her 100th birthday on September 2. Photo supplied

A Southam resident who served with the Anti-Aircraft Batteries defending England during the Second World War has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Tithe Lodge resident Joan Hatfield celebrated her birthday on September 2 with the help of family and friends who had gathered from both the local area and as far as Scotland.

The party was held at The Bowling Green in Southam and guests where guests enjoyed a buffet.

Joan was born in 1921 in Solihull.

She served with the Anti-Aircraft Batteries defending England during the Second World War and she was also a Physical Training Instructor and reached the rank of Corporal during her time spent in the Army.

Joan has lived in the local area for many years, including more than 30 years in Long Itchington, where she played an active role in the local Women’s Institute.