Schoolboy suffered leg injuries when hit by a taxi in Kenilworth this morning
The 11-year-old's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time, police have said.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:48 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 2:38 pm
An 11-year-old boy suffered leg injuries when he was hit by a taxi in Kenilworth this morning (Thursday, September 9).
An ambulance and police attended the scene of the incident, which happened in Windy Arbour at about 8.30am.
The boy was taken to hospital and Warwickshire Police have said that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
The road was cleared by about 10am.