Residents invited make nominations for the annual Warwick in Bloom competition

Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:37 pm
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:07 pm
Residents in Warwick are being invited to nominate people or gardens for recognition in the annual Warwick in Bloom competition.
The Warwick in Bloom competition closes on Friday (July 16) and the town council have launched nomination cards.
The aim of the scheme is to get residents to nominate and make the council aware of displays, community gardens and other areas that it might not be aware of.
Once nominated the council will then send the relevant person a card to encourage them to enter the competition.
To nominate email: [email protected]
Nominations can still be made on Friday July 16.