Public can now give their thoughts on the regeneration of Warwick District Council's Riverside House headquarters in Leamington

A public consultation into the regeneration of Warwick District Council s Riverside House headquarters in Leamington has been lanched today (Monday July 26).

People have until October 1 to respond to to the consultation, which can be found here www.warwickdc.gov.uk/RSHconsultationThere will also be three online question and answer sessions on Thursday August 12 at 2pm, Wednesday August 25 at 1pm and Tuesday September 14 at 6pm.

The council has said that a new Leamington Neighbourhood Plan, a commitment to address the climate emergency and an ambition to enhance public access to the river are all considerations that have helped to shape the draft development brief for the large office site in Milverton Hill.

Aerial view of Riverside House.

The council's leader, Cllr Andrew Day, said: “New thinking, driven by our response to the Climate Emergency and a recognition that the pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work, means that this key site can come forward for a changed purpose.”

“Riverside House has been virtually empty for more than a year, with most staff working remotely. The building will not enable us to meet our climate change goals and is an increasing burden on council tax payers.

“We’re keen to create the maximum public benefit possible from this regeneration opportunity, so would like to hear the views of as many as possible on how we can achieve this.”

Feedback from the consultation will be presented to the Council’s Cabinet in November.