Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning Georgian-style house in Kenilworth - which also overlooks Abbey Fields

A stunning Georgian-style house in Kenilworth with views overlooking Abbey Fields has gone on the market.

The five bedroom home is located off High Street in the conservation area of Old Town in Kenilworth.

It is on the market for £1,595,000 with Knight Frank in Stratford.

The home, which was built around 20 years ago, features mullion bay windows.

There are also four bathrooms, which includes ensuites and separate WC and shower rooms.

The property also features a cloak room, study/library, utility room, office and a games room.

The kitchen, which also connected to a balcony, features is fitted a “Keller Gloss” painted kitchen that also has underfloor heating, a central island and four Siemans ovens.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features stunning views, plantation shutters, built in wardrobes and an ensuite bathroom. There are also two further double bedrooms, with fitted wardrobes.

According to the estate agents, the owners of the house also had planning permission approved August 2019 for an elevated terrace from the kitchen, with glass balustrades.

Outside, there is a terrace, which is accessed from the lower ground floor.

The garden, which is also south facing, is mainly lawn and features a central gravel pathway and raised beds.

A shed also sits in the corner of the garden and there is a pergola.

To the side of the property there is a further shed, side pedestrian access and a vegetable garden.

At the front of the property, there is off road parking for several cars.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 611 045.

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/108084401#/

1. The Georgian-style house off High Street in Kenilworth that has views overlooking Abbey Fields has gone on the market. Photo byKnight Frank Buy photo

2. The kitchen area inside the Georgian-style house off High Street in Kenilworth. Photo byKnight Frank Buy photo

3. A study area inside the Georgian-style property. Photo byKnight Frank Buy photo

4. The games room. Photo byKnight Frank Buy photo