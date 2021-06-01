Property Focus: Here's a look inside this stunning Victorian farmhouse near Warwick that also has an orchard

A stunning Victorian farmhouse located near Warwick has gone on the market.

The six-bedroom home is located in Mousley End, near Rowington.

It is on the market for £1,400,000 with John Shepherd Collection in Solihull.

The 18th Century detached home has many period features - including ceiling beams and timber frames and vaulted ceilings.

There are also four bathrooms, three being ensuites, and five reception rooms - including a study and two dining rooms.

The kitchen has a traditional farmhouse feel and also has an AGA . There is also another kitchen, which the estate agents say was recently used as a cookery school.

There are also two solid oak staircases in the property.

Outside the home there is 2.5 acres of land, which is made up of lawn areas as well as shrubbery. There is also a patio area as well as an orchard and a paddock area.

There are also views across the Warwickshire countryside.

At the front of the property, there is a driveway that can fit several vehicles.

For more information about the house contact John Shepherd Collection on: 01564 655 034

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/107368760#/

